Perspectives in Architecture: Expanding the boundaries of art and architecture

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Amy Landesberg blurs the definition of an architect. While architects may create artistic drawings for a project or as a hobby, they typically define themselves as an architect, and focus on designing, enhancing, and preserving buildings and spaces. The Decatur resident, on the other hand, describes herself as an architect and artist.

Before she received her Master of Architecture from the Yale School of Architecture, and interned at architectural firms, Landesberg worked for 10 years as an artist creating objects that provoke contemplation. Her award-winning work over a 30-year career is rooted with overlapping the boundary of art and architecture in terms of content, complexity and scope.

Decatur’s Fire Station No. 2 built in partnership with the architectural firm LP3 exemplifies her passion to fuse art and architecture. Completed in 2006, this building features a textured composition of brick on its front side. Taking cues from the existing Fire Station No. 1, Landesberg and her partners advanced the nondescript, yet functional design of its hose tower by designing Fire Station No. 2 to have a sculptural tower equipped with solar panels. The number “2,” which identifies the fire station, playfully travels across the face of the building, and functions as a sun dial. Adding color and an element of surprise, the solar tower lights at night in a vivid, red color.

For the past 20 years, Landesberg has created 20 large-scale art projects and exhibits. She enhanced the neutral tan brick walls of the Fulton County Center for Health and Rehabilitation (c. 2006) with an eye-catching “SUN…orange, green, blue and blue” installation. Likewise, her “Veneers” (c. 2012) art projects at Hartsfield/Jackson Atlanta International Terminal dazzles visitors with cool, yet dramatic imagery derived from endangered wood species. Landesberg’s 2016 installation, “Autoplast,” greets visitors to the San Diego County Regional Airport rental car center with a strategic, yet provocative re-figuration of thousands of car parts.

Landesberg continues this exploration of car parts with “Plasti-Plast,” a kinetic, robotic project on display for the prestigious Gathered III: Georgia Artists Selecting Georgia Artists exhibition running this month until July 1 at the Museum of Contemporary Art of Georgia (MOCA GA). This exhibition showcases 58 works of art from 37 Georgia artists across the state. Although the preparation for this exhibition has been intense over the past months, she thrives on the diversity of her work as an architect and artist. Thinking about her projects for the rest of 2017, Landesberg exudes enthusiasm saying, “I’m never exactly sure exactly what form it will take, but the exploration will continue.”