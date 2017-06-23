Peachtree-Pine homeless shelter sold, will close in August



The controversial Peachtree-Pine homeless shelter in Downtown will close in August and the building sold to nonprofit community development organization, Central Atlanta Progress (CAP).

CAP released a statement to the media about its purchase of the building but did not offer details on a purchase price or the future of the historic building at the corner of Peachtree and Pine streets.

“The parties involved in the Peachtree-Pine Homeless Shelter lawsuit have settled their differences over various legal matters. As part of the settlement, the Peachtree-Pine property will be sold to Central Atlanta Progress. The settlement agreement also authorizes Central Atlanta Progress, working closely with The Metro Atlanta Task Force for the Homeless, to proceed with plans to place the current residents of the Peachtree-Pine shelter into other suitable facilities. The Task Force will continue to provide services from the Shelter until August 28 of this year. With the exception of the current residents awaiting transition to other facilities, however, the Peachtree-Pine property will no longer operate as a homeless shelter. As part of the settlement, the Task Force for the Homeless will receive funds to continue its mission. All parties are relieved that the dispute has been resolved and that the current residents of Peachtree-Pine will be transitioned to other facilities in a humane manner.”

The City of Atlanta has been trying to close the Peachtree-Pine shelter for years as community concerns about crime and disease continued to mount. Mayor Kasim Reed has said he wants to transform the building into an emergency operations center for the city, while Curbed Atlanta reported that Emory University Hospital has shown interest in buying the property.