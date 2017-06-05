Paideia School student killed in small plane crash

A student at The Paideia School in Midtown was killed in small plane crash in Puerto Rico over the weekend.

According to CBS46, Molly Wrede, 15, who just finished ninth grade, was visiting San Juan with her relatives when the plane crashed off the island’s north coast on Saturday.

The plane, owned by Puerto Rico-based charter flight company Air America, was leaving the island’s main international airport and heading toward another nearby island, officials said. The pilot and two other tourists on the plane were hospitalized with burns after the crash.