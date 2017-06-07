News Briefs: Tex McIver arraigned; ethics complaint; Paris Climate Accord support

A Fulton County judge is deciding now whether to release accused murderer Tex McIver on bond, according to a report from 11Alive. McIver is the 74-year-old Atlanta attorney who says he accidentally shot and killed his wife, Diane McIver, last September as they rode in an SUV near Piedmont Park. Prosecutors contend McIver is trying to use his experience and influence as an attorney to influence witnesses in his murder case, and in general, to rig the system.

Eight members of the Atlanta School Board filed an ethics complaint against the board’s ninth member Tuesday, claiming board member Leslie Grant shared confidential information about a multimillion-dollar real estate deal with a potential buyer. According to the AJC, Grant is accused of telling WonderRoot, a community arts organization seeking to purchase the former Hubert Elementary School building on Memorial Drive, that the district didn’t technically hold title to the property.

Atlanta City Councilmember Natalyn Archibong introduced a resolution on Monday cementing the City Council’s stance on the Paris Climate Accord. The resolution, which received overwhelming support, expresses commitment to the agreement, which strives to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 2035. “Atlanta should continue to lead our state and region and commit to doing our part in reaching the goals set in the Paris Agreement by reducing our emissions, seeking cleaner energy sources, and working with our corporate partners in protecting our future,” said Archibong. Last week, Mayor Kasim Reed joined more than 100 U.S. mayors when he announced that Atlanta remains committed to the Paris Climate agreement, despite President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the accord.