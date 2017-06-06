News Briefs: Property tax values; LGBT business summit; new VFW post

The Atlanta City Council unanimously adopted a resolution requesting that Fulton County’s Chief Assessor meet with the City’s Finance and Executive Committee to answer questions about how the recent assessments were formulated. The resolution comes on the heels of the latest round of property valuations in Fulton County. Some of the assessments are up sharply. “This year’s wave of assessments has prompted a lot of questions and concerns,” said Councilman Howard Shook, who Chairs the Finance Committee and co-wrote the resolution. “Councilmembers need a thorough understanding of what practices and processes created these increases.” Only some of the data used in determining value is available on the Tax Assessor’s website, and not all of what is published is comprehensible to lay people. Property owners who wish to appeal must do so within 45 days of receiving their assessment.

The Atlanta Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce (AGLCC) will host the Rise of the Rainbow Economy LGBT business summit on June 23. The day-long event at the Four Seasons Hotel will include panels, workshops, networking opportunities and an Atlanta mayoral candidate panel. For more information, visit atlantagaychamber.org.

A new Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) post has been established at Buckhead’s Bobby Jones Golf Course, according to Reporter Newspapers. Named for Army 1st Lt. Tyler Hall Brown, who was killed in action in Iraq, it’s the only VFW post within the city of Atlanta and aims to particularly serve veterans of Afghanistan and Iraq.