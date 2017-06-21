News Briefs: MARTA to operate streetcar; property assessments frozen; new city website

Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed has told 11Alive that MARTA will take over operations of the Atlanta Streetcar in Downtown at a date to be determined. Reed also pledged that the streetcar would expanded to connect with the Atlanta BeltLine and that the streetcar would eventually be free to ride.

The Fulton County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously on June 21 to freeze property assessments at 2016 levels. Chairman John Eaves said in a media statement that the move would “bring emergency and immediate relief to more than 360,000 property owners who saw punitive increases in assessments in their 2017 notices.” The board’s resolution also directs the Board of Assessors to correct the 2017 tax digest (fix errors and miscalculations); reinstate all freezes implemented under the Consumer Price Index (CPI) exemption that were removed in 2017; and requires the Assessors’ Office to update its website to provide taxpayers with online access to their current notices of assessment within 30 days, and within ten days once the revised (2016 levels) notices are mailed.

The City of Atlanta has launched a new version of AtlantaGa.gov, the city’s official website. From the new homepage, users can find important alerts, make an ATL311 service request, get information about their neighborhood and discover new events and programs. In addition, the website makes it easier to access information about services, connect with social media channels, download mobile apps and apply for a job with the city.