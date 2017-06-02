News Briefs: Buckhead shooting; new Woodruff CEO; Food Bank grant

One man is dead, and police are searching for at least two others following a shooting at a Kroger supermarket in Buckhead. According to CBS46, the shooting happened around 10:40 p.m. Thursday at the “Disco Kroger” on Piedmont Road. Derrick Dukes, 45, was found in the parking lot with several gunshot wounds and later died at Grady Hospital. Witnesses told police they saw the shooters drive off heading northbound on Piedmont.

The Woodruff Arts Center has announced that Doug Shipman has been named President and Chief Executive Officer, effective July 18. Shipman was the founding CEO for the National Center for Civil and Human Rights. He succeeds Virginia Hepner, who is retiring from the position after five very successful years leading the Midtown arts center, home to the Alliance Theatre, the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and the High Museum of Art.

The Atlanta Community Food Bank has received a $50,000 grant from the Morgan Stanley Foundation to fund its School Pantry Program, a child hunger initiative that helps to make sure low-income families have a readily accessible source of healthy and nutritious food to prepare at home.