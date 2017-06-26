News Briefs: ATV fine increase; GSU police chief gets DUI; YouTube TV

Atlanta City Councilmember Joyce Sheperd has introduced an ordinance that could increase the minimum fine for operating an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) or a personal transportation vehicle (PTV) on a public road within the City of Atlanta. First-time violators could see an increase from $250 to $1,000. A second violation could jump from its original fine of $500 to $1,000 and six months of jail time. The amendment comes after a recent proliferation of ATVs on public streets within the city. The proposed ordinance is up for discussion during the City Council’s Public Safety and Legal Administration Committee meeting Tuesday, June 27 at 3 p.m. in Committee Room No. 1 at Atlanta City Hall.

Georgia State University Chief of Police Joe Spillane was been arrested for a DUI in Fayette County. According to a report from the AJC, in addition to DUI, Spillane was arrested on charges of having an open container and failing to maintain a lane. The university has placed Spillane on paid administrative leave until the case is resolved.

YouTube TV is set to launch in Atlanta next month. According to a report from TechCrunch, Google’s $35 per month streaming service offers streaming live TV from the major networks and other popular channels, as well as offering unlimited cloud-based DVR to save favorite shows.