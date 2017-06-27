Meditation and music part of Summer in Woodruff Park programming

Woodruff Park in Downtown has launched its summer programming series featuring meditation classes, yoga classes, music and more.

Park-goers can enjoy free weekly meditation classes on Tuesdays through Aug. 29 from noon to 12:30 p.m. and free vinyasa yoga classes on Saturday mornings through Aug. 26 from 9 to 10 a.m.. Both sets of classes will be facilitated by professional instructors and are ideal for beginners and experts alike.

A lineup of local musical talent will perform each week during the “Wednesdays at Woodruff” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Reading Room. Free guided tours of the park will be offered alternating Thursdays and second Sundays from noon to 1 p.m.

This new program series highlights Woodruff Park’s revitalization, stewarded by Ansley Whipple, the recently-hired Woodruff Park Project Manager.

To explore the Summer in Woodruff programming schedule, visit www.WoodruffPark.com.