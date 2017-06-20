Lineup announced for this year’s Music Midtown

Music Midtown has announced the lineup for the 2017 festival set for Sept. 16-17 in Piedmont Park.

Headlining the event will be Bruno Mars, Mumford & Sons, Future and blink-182.

The weekend of music will also include sets by Wiz Khalifa, Weezer, Big Sean, HAIM, Young the Giant, Bastille, Two Door Cinema Club, Tove Lo, Russ, Milky Chance, Collective Soul, The Strumbellas, Oh Wonder, Judah & The Lion, The Naked and Famous, Zara Larson, Dua Lipa, Broods, PVRIS, Vintage Trouble, Lizzo, Joywave, Bibi Bourelly, COIN, AJR, Circa Waves, Missio, Hiss Golden Messenger, Daye Jack and Midnight Larks.

Tickets will go on-sale to the general public on Friday, June 23, at 10 a.m. at MusicMidtown.com.

Fans who sign up for the Music Midtown E-List will have special access to the presale beginning Tuesday, June 20, from 10 a.m through Thursday, June 22, at 10 p.m. ET. To Join the Music Midtown E-List visit this link.