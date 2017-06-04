Hot Fun in the Summertime: Art, movies, music, bike tours & beach parties

If a vacation isn’t in the cards this summer, never fear! There is plenty – and we do mean plenty – to do around Intown to keep the entire family happy. Whether it’s a blockbuster art exhibit, an art festival, a nighttime bike ride or a beach party, Atlanta has staycation options galore.

Andy Warhol at The High Museum

The High Museum of Art will mount the exclusive exhibition “Andy Warhol: Prints from the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation” from June 11 through Sept. 3. According to the High, the comprehensive retrospective is the largest exhibition of its kind presented and features more than 250 prints and ephemera by Andy Warhol, including such iconic screenprint portfolios as “Marilyn Monroe” (1967), “Campbell’s Soup I” (1968), “Electric Chair” (1971) and “Mao” (1972). For more information, visit high.org.

Coca-Cola Summer Movie Festival

The Fox Theatre and Coke team up again for the annual film festival, and Harry Potter fans are sure to be delighted by this year’s announcement. All eight “Harry Potter” films will be screened, while there will also be sing-a-long versions of “Beauty and the Beast” and “Mary Poppins” and “Casablanca” will mark its 75th anniversary. For dates and tickets, visit foxtheatre.org.

Atlanta Moon Ride

The Atlanta Moon Ride hits the streets on Friday, June 9, at 11 p.m. for a 6-mile bike ride through some of Atlanta’s coolest neighborhoods beginning and ending in Piedmont Park. Participants are encouraged to ride with ?air – dressing in costumes, decorative helmets and glow sticks. Tickets are $30 and proceeds benefit local nonprofit Bert’s Big Adventure. For more information and tickets, visit atlantamoonride.com.

Old Fourth Ward Park Arts Festival

Nearly 100 arts and craft vendors will be on hand for the annual festival on June 24-25 at Historic Fourth Ward Park. There will also be a children’s play area, live music and food. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, visit oldfourthwardparkartsfestival.com.

Concerts in the Garden

The Atlanta Botanical Garden’s concert series will feature Gladys Knight (June 18); Michael Feinstein (July 7); Barenaked Ladies (July 21); Brandi Carlile (July 23); Punch Brothers and I’m With Her (Aug. 11); Lifehouse and Switchfoot (Aug. 20); Buddy Guy (Aug. 25); and Garrison Keillor’s Prairie Home Love & Comedy Tour (Sept. 8). For tickets and information, visit atlantabg.org.

Callanwolde Jazz on the Lawn

The annual series at the Callanwolde Fine Arts Center will feature Rhonda Thomas (June 16); Joe Gransden (June 30); Joey “Papa J” Sommerville (July 14); Virginia Schenck and Free Planet Radio (July 28); and Bob Baldwin (Aug. 11). For tickets and information, visit callanwolde.org.

Summer in the City

Formerly known as the Decatur Beach Party, this year’s rebranded event will still feature 60 tons of sand, kids activities, rock climbing, food and music from 5 to 11 p.m. on June 16. New this year: the event is free! Visit decaturdba.com/events/beach-party.

Tunes from the Tombs

This year’s Tunes from the Tombs at Oakland Cemetery will also act as a memorial tribute to Col. Bruce Hampton, who collapsed and died on stage at the Fox Theatre last month. On June 10, members of the Hampton Grease Band, Aquarium Rescue Unit and Tinsley Ellis will headline the event. Also on the bill: Delta Moon, Secondhand Swagger, Cadillac Jones, Trey Dahl & The Jugtime Ragband, Five Eight, Bad Spell, Spencer Garn & The Diamond Street Players, Blake Rainey and his Demons, Dang, Dang, Dang, Atlanta Rock ‘n Roll All-Stars, Octave Atlanta, Little Country Giants, Wasted Potential Brass Band, and Bonaventure Quartet. Atlanta Taiko Project and NerdKween will busk throughout the cemetery. Tickets, $15 in advance or $20 at the gate, are available at oaklandcemetery.com.

Atlanta Cycling Festival

The free, week-long festival, June 10-17, will feature 35-plus events and rides. The festival is geared towards connecting bicyclists of all ages and experience levels with each other and to support local bike-friendly businesses and organizations. For more information, visit atlantacyclingfestival.com.

Atlanta Streets Alive

The Atlanta Bicycle Coalition introduces a new route on the city’s Westside on June 11 from 4 to 8 p.m. A 4-mile stretch of Marietta Street and Howell Mill Road will be closed to motorized traffic, but wide open to people on foot, bike, and other human-powered activities. For the route and more information, visit atlantastreetsalive.com.