Groundbreaking held for big mixed-use project on the BeltLine

North American Properties (NAP) has broken broke ground on Edge, an $80 million mixed-use community in the Old Fourth Ward on the Atlanta BeltLine’s Eastside Trail.

According to a media release, Edge will be a “creative living community” on both sides of the Eastside Trail at DeKalb Avenue. The development will feature 29,000 square feet of retail, restaurants, loft-style office space, and 350 residential units (with 30 percent of those designated as affordable workforce housing). A pedestrian bridge over the trail will connect the two buildings. The retail and residential components of Edge are slated to open in early Spring 2019.

“The BeltLine has spurred exciting growth as it continues to create unique and memorable destinations such as Ponce City Market and Krog Street Market. We are excited about the opportunity to add Edge to the list of energy-driven developments creating a true sense of place,” said Richard Munger, partner and vice president of development with NAP, in a media statement. “We have worked closely with our BeltLine neighbors to curate a gathering place that will complement the BeltLine experience and bring fresh new dining, retail, working and living options to the Eastside Trail.”

To follow progress on Edge, visit this link.