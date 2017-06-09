Georgia Dome set for implosion on Nov. 20

The Georgia Dome will be imploded on Monday, Nov. 20, at 7:30 a.m., according to media release.

With the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium on track for opening on Aug. 26, the major work of stripping and preparing the Georgia Dome for implosion will begin in earnest over the next two weeks.

The site of the Georgia Dome will become a green space known as The Home Depot Backyard, which will serve as parking and tailgating areas on game days for the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United. The 13-acre site will be activated as a community space on non-game days throughout the year once complete.

“Significant progress on Mercedes-Benz Stadium is achieved every day and we’ve hit a few exciting milestones on the roof over the last week,” said Steve Cannon, chief executive officer of AMB Group, LLC. “With strong confidence, we’ve asked the contractors to move forward getting the Georgia Dome ready for implosion on Nov. 20.”

The Atlanta Falcons will host the Arizona Cardinals in an NFL preseason game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Aug. 26 as the first major event in the new stadium.