Garth Brooks to play first concert at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mercedes-Benz Stadium is bringing Garth Brooks to Atlanta on Thursday, Oct. 12, for a special concert that will also feature Trisha Yearwood. The show will be the inaugural concert at the stadium, giving visitors their first taste of the arena as a concert venue.

“Two of Arthur Blank’s goals for Mercedes-Benz Stadium were to create premiere home venues for the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United FC, and to attract the best in sports and entertainment to Atlanta,” said Steve Cannon, chief executive officer of AMB Group, in a media statement. “We’ve succeeded in securing the premiere sporting events in America and now have the top-selling solo artist of the 20th century, Garth Brooks, coming to Atlanta to showcase the stadium as an elite music venue. We could not be more pleased to have Garth set this milestone in the stadium.”

Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 30, at 10 a.m. eastern time and may be purchased by visiting Ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks or by calling 800-745-3000. To learn more about the show, visit Mercedesbenzstadium.com.

“I’m thrilled to be back in Atlanta and honored to play the first concert in Mercedes-Benz Stadium,” said Brooks in the statement. “I’ve visited the stadium twice in the last month and all I can say is – the fans are going to love it; it’s truly one-of-a-kind. We’re going to create a special experience the fans will never forget and I can’t wait to light that place up this fall!”