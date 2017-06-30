Fireworks & Fun: 4th of July activities around Intown

Peachtree Road Race

The annual Peachtree Road Race officially kicks off the holiday with 60,000 people taking part in the massive morning sprint from Buckhead to Midtown. As usual the race starts at Lenox Square and makes its ways down Peachtree Street to 10th Street and Piedmont Park. The wheelchair race begins around 6:45 a.m. and the foot race at 7:30 a.m. Spectators are strongly encouraged to take MARTA, which will begin running at 5 a.m. on race day. Many restaurants and bars will be open along the route, so check with your favorite watering hole.

Centennial Olympic Park’s 4th of July Celebration

Head Downtown to Centennial Olympic Park for the annual fireworks display and musical performances by Bobby Brown, Ann Nesby, CeCe Peniston, J-Fly and more. Gates will open at 6 p.m., musical performances start at 7 p.m. and fireworks at 9:45 p.m. If you want to make a day of it, the Children’s Museum of Atlanta across from the park will be hosting entertainment and hands-on actives from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. while the College Football Hall of Fame will offer fun, games and activities. Local bars and restaurants – including The Glenn Hotel’s SkyLounge, STATS Food + Drink and Der Biergarten – will be offering specials and prime-viewing spots for the fireworks. The SkyView ferris wheel will also be open for a special viewing of the fireworks.

VHMPA July 4th Picnic & Block Party

The Virginia-Highland & Morningside Picnic & Block Party will be held at Sidney Marcus Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and feature live music by the Carter Rude band, family-friendly activities, including a patriotic bicycle and stroller decorating contest, picnic lunch offerings from local food trucks and more.

Decatur’s Pied Piper Parade and Fireworks

Get on your feet and join the Pied Piper Parade as it makes its way through downtown Decatur on July 4. Gather friends and family, ride your bike, walk or skate in this community parade. The oarade lineup is at 5:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Decatur, 308 Clairemont Ave. The parade begins at 6 p.m. and will be followed by music on the square with the Callanwolde Concert Band at 7 p.m. and fireworks at 9 p.m.

Lenox Square

The Buckhead mall will no longer host its annual July 4 fireworks show, but will host activities including children’s face painting, Captain America and Wonder Woman selfie stations, jugglers, stations to create sand art and stations from candy store Sugarfina and Garrett Popcorn. The mall will also give out free American flags at guest services. The activities are free and will be held from noon to 4 p.m. on July 4 near the indoor Macy’s entrance.

Red, White and Blue at The Zoo

All active-duty, reserve, veteran and retired members of the U.S. Armed Forces will get free admission to Zoo Atlanta and $4 off general admission for up to six accompanying guests with a valid military ID on July 4.