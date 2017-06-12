Family Food Fest set for June 18

Family Food Fest Atlanta, a multicultural, charitable food tasting celebration, will be held on Father’s Day, June 18, at the

Georgia Railroad Freight Depot, 65 MLK Jr. Drive in Atlanta.

The food tasting event will feature 100 men preparing everything from appetizer to main course to dessert for visitors to sample. There will also be a barbecue cook-off.

There will also be a fun zone for kids with cotton candy, face painting, caricatures and double dutch jump rope; a health pavilion with free blood pressure screenings and information; and healthy eats.

Cooking demos from celebrity chefs will be given by Chef Tregaye Fraser, Food Network star, and Chef Will Boxx from SBK in Atlanta.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children 12 and under in advance. $30 at the door for adults and $20 for children.

For more information visit familyfoodfestatlanta.com.