Event will help hone swimming skills and fight cancer June 25

Looking to hone your swimming skills while making waves in the fight against cancer? Then, sign up for a Swim Across America Olympian Pool Clinic held at the Georgia Tech Aquatic Center, 10:30 a.m. to noon on June 25.

Experienced coaches, like Olympians Amanda Weir and Doug Gjersten, will offer drills, technique and stroke correction for all four strokes, and racing pointers.

“It’s great for swimmers of any ability and raises money for pediatric cancer research,” Dr. Granger, former NCAA Division 1 swimmer, cancer survivor, and SAA volunteer, said.

You can meet Dr. Granger at the June 25 clinic, too. Last year amidst chemotherapy, two major surgeries, and radiation treatment – she volunteered on the SAA event planning committee, served as chair of the SAA-Atlanta Junior Advisory Board, and rocked the open water swim.

“I think this is why I was chosen as a cancer patient – to bring SAA into my life,” Granger reflected. “Last year was overwhelmingly inspiring. I felt like I was at a big team building rally.” Her second surgery was just five weeks before the open swim.

Through swim clinics, the Atlanta Open Water Swim at Lake Lanier on Saturday, Sept. 23, and local fundraisers, SAA seeks to raise $500,000 to benefit pediatric cancer research at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

The Sept. 23 event will include a half-mile, one-mile, 5K, and two-mile relay swims. An inaugural short-distance Duck Splash aims to include young children and less experienced swimmers.

“We want to be as inclusive as possible,” Dr. Granger said.

Also new this year, you can customize a fundraiser at your local pool with an SAA how-to kit. SAA will help you create a webpage to facilitate registration and online fundraising. You’ll also receive caps, bracelets, and tattoos.

“The first 12 people to raise $3,000 are invited to a snorkeling experience at the Georgia Aquarium with Missy Franklin and other Olympians,” Granger explained. Less than 10 spots remain.

“SAA is instrumental in funding early stage clinical trials and that helps researchers launch into new levels of funding and discovery,” Dr. Douglas Graham, director of the Aflac Cancer Center, said.

To sign up for the June 25 clinic, Open Water Swim, to host your own fundraiser, or support a local team, visit Swim Across America Atlanta.