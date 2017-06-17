City Council to discuss budget, Philips Arena renovations, Buckhead parks

The Atlanta City Council is scheduled to deliberate on the city’s Fiscal Year 2018 budget on Monday, June 19 at 1 p.m. in the Council Chambers of Atlanta City Hall.

The City of Atlanta is proposing a $2 billion operating budget for FY18, an increase of $30.2 million over the FY17 adopted budget. The proposed General Fund Budget is $637 million, an increase of $29.8 million over the FY17 adopted budget. FY18 begins on July 1.

Prior to the council’s deliberation on the FY18 city budget, the Budget Commission will convene at 10:30 a.m. Monday in Committee Room No. 1 to approve revenue anticipations for the coming fiscal year.

Other items on the council’s agenda include:

A resolution authorizing the mayor to execute an intergovernmental agreement with the City of College Park and the Fulton County Recreation Authority regarding the extension of the rental car tax. Revenue from the tax will be used to finance bonds to fund renovations at Philips Arena.

The car rental tax will generate $142 million for the nearly $193 million project. The city will contribute an additional $32.5 million from one-time funding sources, while the Atlanta Hawks will contribute $50 million to the project.

The project will add new amenities to every level of the building, 360-degree connected concourses at all levels, improved sight lines and state-of-the-art video. Renovations are expected to begin this summer, with an expected completion by the start of the 2018-2019 season, coinciding with the Hawks’ 50th Anniversary in Atlanta. The Hawks also committed to an 18-year lease extension to stay in Downtown through 2046.

An ordinance authorizing the allocation of $3 million to pay for the construction and permitting of two new parks in Buckhead – Lenox Park and Old Ivy Park.

The $3 million in funding will go towards soft costs associated with the conversion of two city-owned green spaces into public parks. The conversion will include improvements such as accessible walking paths, green infrastructure, the installation of amenities such as playgrounds, pavilions, plazas, bike racks, park benches, trash receptacles, security lighting, and the addition of accessible parking spaces.