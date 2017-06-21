Business Briefs: New retail coming to Intown and more

Lionstone Investments has acquired the 25-story office tower at 271 17th Street in Atlantic Station. Built in 2009, the 541,789-square-foot building is home to companies such as BB&T, Sage Software, Womble Carlyle, The Ogilvy Group, Pandora Media, and Live Nation Worldwide, among others. Property management and leasing will be performed by Cushman Wakefield, led by John Zintak and Laura Power.

TechSquare Labs joined Code2040 and Google for Entrepreneurs has announced Jonnie Williams of Groupiiie as Atlanta’s first Code2040 Entrepreneur in Residence (EIR). Williams is the CEO and Founder of Groupiiie. Code2040’s residency program, facilitated through the Google for Entrepreneurs Tech Hub Network, is focused on empowering Black and Latinx entrepreneurs with unique opportunities to grow their tech companies, while cultivating the diversity in their own communities.

Four of the top 50 fastest-growing women-owned/led companies this year are in Atlanta. These women are ranked on the global list of flourishing women-owned companies, co-sponsored by the Women Presidents’ Organization and American Express. The Atlanta awardees include: CATMEDIA led by Catherine Downey; XtremeSolutions founded by Phyllis Newhouse; CA South led by Stacy Knight; and Softpath System led by Sushumnaa Roy Jalajam.

Serena & Lily Design Shop has taken over the space vacated by Star Provision in the Westside Provisions District. The shop will offer a collection of home décor, bedding, bath and furniture items.

Lenox Square has announced the additions of Amazon Pop-Up, offering all of the online giant’s devices like the Echo and Kindle, and casual men’s apparel brand UNTUCKit. Also on the way: pop-ups from local Atlanta favorites including Crafted, Elk Head Clothing and The Merchant. These announcements comes on the heels of the recent news that the Buckhead shopping landmark will soon welcome Hammer Made and Sweet Hut Bakery & Café.

Swedish watch brand Daniel Wellington has opened its first Atlanta store at Ponce City Market in the Old Fourth Ward. Daniel Wellington’s watches, which start at $135, can be customized by choosing the watch band, color, and size.

Hottie+Lord, the ready-to-wear contemporary women’s brand, has opened its first storefront at The Shops Buckhead Atlanta.

Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United owner Arthur Blank will receive the Atlanta Sports Council’s Lifetime Achievement Award presented by Coca-Cola at the 2017 Atlanta Sports Awards on July 13 at the Rialto Center for the Arts.

Colony Square’s new bike valet, called C-Cycle, opened to office tenants on April 19 on the Concourse level of Building 100 off 14th Street. C-Cycle encourages office tenants to bike to work and safely store their bikes at no charge. The bike valet also offers office tenants access to lockers and showers.

Central Atlanta Progress (CAP) and the Atlanta Downtown Improvement District (ADID) have hired Ansley Whipple as the new Woodruff Park Project Manager. Whipple will be CAP/ADID’S point person for the Park with regards to planning and strategy, budgeting and financial management, programming, special events, operations and maintenance, and capital projects.