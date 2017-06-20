BCG to invest $9.2 million in support center, bring 500 jobs

The Boston Consulting Group (BCG), a global management and consulting firm, will create more than 200 jobs and invest $9.2 million in a new regional support center in Atlanta.

The new jobs will include highly skilled positions in creative visual services, finance, client and business support, legal and information technology, and other areas. BCG expects to create more than 500 jobs over the next 10 years with this new facility, according to a media statement.

The new support center, which is to be located in a building yet-to-be-named in Downtown Atlanta, will consolidate and expand operational functions in support of BCG’s North American and global businesses. The Atlanta Business Chronicle reported the center could land at the Equitable Building.

“The new Business Services Center will enable us to support our regional and global teams better, and thereby deliver even greater value to our clients,” said Alan Wise, senior partner and managing director for BCG in Atlanta, in a statement. “Since opening BCG Atlanta in 1995, we’ve been deeply committed to the Atlanta community through pro bono consulting projects, individual volunteering, and direct support to local organizations. To be able to bring several hundred additional skilled jobs with competitive compensation, market-leading benefits, and excellent career prospects to our city is another way of showing our commitment to Atlanta.”