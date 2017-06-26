Midtown’s Atlantic building announces condo conversion

The Atlantic building at Atlantic Station in Midtown is converting its remaining apartments to luxury condos, with new interiors and hotel-style service.

CF Real Estate Services (CFRES) purchased Atlantic late last year, with the intent of restoring the building to its original condo concept. According to a press release, the company will convert the remaining 229 units, most of which are located on the upper floors of the 46-story tower, from apartments to for-sale residences.

The first CFRES sale, which closed last November, was for $1.35 million, and the building is already selling an average of 10 units per month.

New hotel-style amenities include valet, concierge and poolside food and towel services. There have also been extensive renovations to the lobby, club room, pool desk, fitness center and corridors.

Units are for sale with prices ranging from the mid $300,000’s to over $1.4. For more information, visit ownatlantic.com.