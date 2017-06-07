Atlanta Streets Alive heads to the Westside on June 11

Atlanta Streets Alive will be hitting the Westside for the very first time on Sunday, June 11, and 100,000 people are expected to ditch their cars for the evening.

A four-mile stretch of Howell Mill Road and Marietta Street will be closed to cars, but open to those walking, riding bikes and skating. The event kicks off at 4 p.m. with the Great Bicycle Parade (see the route at this link) and lasts until 8 p.m.

Hosted by the Atlanta Bicycle Coalition, the event will be filled with family-friendly activities including:

  • Artist Showdown: Two artists going head-to-head on 6’ X 6’ canvases
  • Face painting
  • A mini-race demo of adult size Big Wheels
  • Live music
  • Line dance and Zumba classes

For more details of this weekend’s Atlanta Streets Alive, visit atlantastreetsalive.com.

Collin Kelley

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sign up for our emails

Enter your email and stay on top of local news!