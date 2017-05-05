Work on Georgia Proton Treatment Center set to resume in Midtown

Construction on the long-delayed Georgia Proton Treatment Center facility in Midtown is set to resume, according to a report from the Midtown Alliance. The state-of-the-art cancer treatment center, which broke ground back in 2013, is now set to open next year.

Here’s what the Midtown Alliance had to say about the stalled project:

Construction of the facility on the block bounded by Peachtree St, Juniper St, North Ave and Ponce de Leon Ave is currently 80 percent complete and is set to resume in the near-term. Work is expected to include exterior treatments to the building façade to enhance visual interest at street-level. Following completion of remaining interior improvements, equipment installation, and construction of the planned 165-space attached parking structure, the center is scheduled to open in late-2018.

Starting next month, tentative plans call for a full street closure on Juniper Street between North Avenue and Ponce de Leon Avenue. More details on traffic re-rerouting plans are expected to come from the project developer and the City of Atlanta in the coming weeks. For more info on the project: www.GeorgiaProton.com.