WABE’s Lois Reitzes to join Dad’s Garage for night of improv

Atlanta radio legend Lois Reitzes will join Dad’s Garage on May 5 for Story Spot, a new improv series cooked up by the Old Fourth Ward-based theatre company.

The premise: Reitzes will tell personal stories about her radio days at WABE and a group of improvisers will create a scene inspired by her stories. The actors have no idea what her story will be, so each scene will be made up on the fly. Expect the wacky, absurd and plenty of laughs. Reitzes said she’s excited to see what happens.

“I was originally just going to be on stage telling stories, but this idea of the actors gleaning, culling and honing in to create a sketch was just marvelous,” she said. “People may not know it, but I am wacky and love outrageous humor.”

Reitzes distinctive voice has been a fixture on Atlanta’s airwaves since 1979. From 1982 to 2015, she hosted the morning program “Second Cup Concert,” which can now be heard on the WABE Classics HD channel. Since 2015, Reitzes has hosted the “City Lights” arts and culture program where she interviews actors, authors, musicians and comedians.

One of the stories she plans to tell is about being recognized in public just by her speaking voice. “That kind of blew my away the first time it happened,” she recalls. “It was an eye-opening experience and a cautionary tale to be careful what you say.”

Reitzes low, soothing voice is known beyond Atlanta thanks to Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim, which famously put her on camera for a series of network promos.

“I feel so fortunate and delighted to do these other things,” she said. “I never studied voice or acting. I got into broadcasting for the love of music.”

She said the “City Lights” show has been an “enlivening and fun to bring such a wide array of topics to the audience.”

“I’m the luckiest person on the earth when it comes to who I get to meet and what we get to cover at WABE,” she said.

For tickets to Story Spot with Lois Reitzes, visit dadsgarage.com.