Update: GDOT opens northbound I-85 to traffic

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) reopened the northbound lanes of I-85 just after 7 p.m. tonight (May 12) – just six weeks after a fire collapsed a portion of the roadway just before the Georgia 400 exit. Southbound lanes are expected to reopen on Sunday.

Overnight, work crews returned the Buford Highway, Sidney Marcus and Piedmont Circle ramps back to their original configurations before the fire and collapse on I-85 on March 30.

Tonight, crews will close the Buford Spring Connector southbound at I-85 southbound including access from I-85 southbound, Piedmont Road southbound and Armour Drive. This closure will allow crews to convert the on-ramp to I-85 southbound back to a single lane in preparation for the reopening of I-85 southbound. The closures are expected to begin at 9 p.m. and continue until 5 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead to avoid this route during the specified hours.