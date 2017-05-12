Update: GDOT fully reopens I-85 to traffic after repairs

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has now reopened the northbound and southbound lanes of I-85 – just six weeks after a fire collapsed a portion of the roadway near the Georgia 400 exit.

Northbound lanes were reopened on Friday night and southbound lanes were reopened around 6 p.m. on Saturday.

The GDOT pledged to have the interstate fully restored by rush hour on Monday morning. Contractor CW Matthews beat a June 15 deadline by more than a month, which means the company will receive more than $3 million in incentive money.