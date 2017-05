A suspicious package found in Downtown has prompted the evacuation of multiple businesses, Underground Atlanta and caused delays on MARTA just after 10 a.m. on Friday, May 19.

The AJC is reporting that utility workers found a suitcase with wires coming out of it near a building in Downtown. Peachtree Street was closed between Decatur and Alabama streets.

Police gave the all-clear just after 1:30 p.m., but did not reveal the contents of the suitcase.