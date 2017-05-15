Soccer tournament set for Five Points MARTA station

On Saturday, June 3 from 4 to 7 p.m., social impact trailblazers Breakout and Soccer in the Streets will join together to host a soccer tournament at ‘Station Soccer’ – Five Points MARTA station. The tournament is free to the public to attend.

Each team will be comprised of entrepreneurs, leaders and creatives attending Breakout’s four day conference, their sponsors, as well as youth from Soccer in the Streets. Soccer in the Streets’ ‘Station Soccer’ – the first pitch to be built at a transit station – is the home of a grassroots youth soccer, community activities and life skills programs for Atlanta’s underserved urban communities.

Spectators will enjoy an evening full of soccer, live music, and concessions featuring Auntie Anne’s.

