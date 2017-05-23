Retail tenants announced, ground broken for apartments at North Decatur Square

S.J. Collins Enterprises has signed leases for the first tenants at North Decatur Square, a new mixed-use retail center at North Decatur Road and Church Street.

The 86,000-square-foot development will be anchored by 365 by Whole Foods Market, a smaller, more economical version of the regular Whole Foods that will be the first to open in Georgia.

Other tenants will include Avalon Nail Spa, Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, Club Pilates, gusto! Wood Fire Grill, Hollywood Feed, Regions Bank Sage Dental and Takorea.

The site will also feature a four-story apartment building by Terwilliger Pappas with 290 units called Solis Decatur.

. The retail center will incorporate a pedestrian-friendly design with wide sidewalks, a common gathering area with seating, pocket parks, an acre of open space, multi-use trails and Wi-Fi capability across the entire development.

Construction on the development is slated to begin later this year.