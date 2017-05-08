Report: Atlanta ranks 15th for highest one-bedroom rent

A new report from online apartment search company Abodo says that Atlanta had the 15th most expensive median rent price in the country for a one-bedroom apartment from April 1 to May 1, 2017.

The median price for a one-bedroom apartment in Atlanta was $1,447, while the price for two-bedrooms was $1,847.

San Francisco was number one for the most expensive one-bedroom with the median price coming in at $3,351 per month. New York, San Jose, Boston, Washington DC, Los Angeles and Oakland all came in with one-bedroom rents above $2,000.

