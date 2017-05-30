Prince Parade will boogie down the BeltLine on June 3

Dig if you will the picture of hundreds of Prince fans boogying down the Atlanta BeltLine Eastside Trail to celebrate the birthday and life of the late music icon.

The first ever Prince Parade will step off from Piedmont Park on Saturday, June 3, starting at 6 p.m. and end at Historic Fourth Ward Park at 9 p.m.

Prince songs will be playing and participants are encouraged to dress up as the Purple One (a perfect opportunity to wear your raspberry beret) and bring signs or placards. Following the parade, there will be a “candlelight farewell.” An after party will take place at Ladybird further down the trail.

For more details, visit the Facebook page about the event.