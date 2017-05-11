News Briefs: Sheriff investigation; carjacking report; BeltLine board

Gov. Nathan Deal has appointed a committee to investigate DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann, who was charged with exposing himself and then fleeing from Atlanta police officer in Piedmont Park on May 6. According to the AJC, the committee, which is made up of law enforcement officials, must report their findings within 30 days. Mann could be suspended for a period of up to 90 days.

Three people have been arrested and police are searching for one other person following a robbery and police chase in Buckhead early Thursday morning. According to CBS46, officers responded to a carjacking at gunpoint call in Downtown and, once they found the vehicle in question, a chase began. Three of the four suspects in the vehicle were apprehended when the stolen car was ditched near the intersection of Moores Mill Road and Devonshire Place in Buckhead. Police say one of the suspects fired a shot at one of the officers but no one was injured.

District 3 Fulton County Commissioner Lee Morris was appointed to the Atlanta BeltLine Board of Directors on May 10. Morris will serve as the representative for the board of commissioners, taking the seat previously held by Fulton County Commissioner Joan Garner, who passed away in April.