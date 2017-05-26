News Briefs: Pinewood robbery; church stabbing; Piedmont Park donation

Decatur Police say that The Pinewood restaurant in Decatur was robbed at midnight Thursday after closing, according to a report from Decaturish. Two suspects, one brandishing a gun, and forced employees to the floor demanding car keys, cell phones, wallets, weapons and the whereabouts of cash.

A man was stabbed repeatedly as he slept on the steps of Atlanta United First Methodist Church in Downtown overnight. According to the AJC, police arrested two people in a crashed car a mile away after witnesses saw a man fleeing from the church. The man was stabbed in the head and torso and is in critical condition at Grady Hospital.

Greystar Real Estate Partners has donated $25,000 to the Piedmont Park Conservancy. “Sponsors like Greystar are vital to the $3 million of funding needed every year to provide maintenance and services for the park,” said Mark Banta, President & CEO of the Piedmont Park Conservancy. “From beautification and repairing amenities to managing the Active Oval and hosting thousands of youth in environmental programs, the Conservancy can continue to grow with this new sponsorship.”