News Briefs: Pennington memorial; Rolling Town Hall; Neighborhood of Good

A memorial service was held this morning for former Atlanta Police Chief Richard Pennington, according to a report from CBS46. Pennington retired in 2010 and previously served as chief of police in New Orleans and Washington DC. When Pennington became Atlanta’s police chief in 2002, the city had the nation’s third highest violent crime rate. During his tenure, Atlanta dropped to the 18th most violent city in 2009. Pennington died on May 4 at age 70 after an illness.

The Atlanta Bicycle Coalition will host a Rolling Town Hall on Saturday, May 20, starting at 9 a.m. at City Hall in Downtown. Participants will be able to ride their bikes alongside candidates for Atlanta mayor, city council and school board. There will also be music, food and each of the candidates will discuss their transportation platform. For more information and to RSVP, visit this link.

State Farm will be at Hands on Atlanta on Saturday, May 13 and is asking hundreds of people to come out and volunteer for the Neighborhood of Good event. Attendees will have the opportunity to volunteer and participate in activities like filling bags with nonperishable, prepackaged food items, which will then be given to local children in need. In addition to volunteer opportunities, the event will also have music and special guest speakers, including Celebrity Chef Richard Blais. All items will be donated to Hands on Atlanta in order to benefit 50 local schools. The event is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hands on Atlanta, 600 Means St. NW #100. More details can be found on NeighborhoodofGood.com.