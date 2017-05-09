News Briefs: Parking management; Buckhead sculpture; Decatur Lantern Parade

Chicago-based SP Plus has officially taken over the management of the 2,400 city-owned surface parking spaces, according to a report from Bisnow. The deal comes after the city awarded SP the contract at the end of last year and booted its former parking management company, the controversial and complaint-ridden PARKAtlanta.

The Buckhead Community Improvement District unveiled a new 12-foot-tall abstract sculpture anchoring the renovated Charlie Loudermilk Park during a Wednesday morning ceremony. The sculpture was designed by architect and developer John Portman, known for designing the Westin Peachtree Plaza and the Hyatt Regency, among other major Atlanta buildings. Titled “Aspiration”, the 12-foot-tall metal sculpture will have a water feature to reflect the piece. The stainless steel construction is meant to “symbolize Buckhead’s past and future success,” according to a press release.

The Decatur Lantern Parade returns on Friday night, May 12, to the downtown area, according to Decaturish. People marching in the parade should meet with their lanterns at Color Wheel Studio, located at 508 Howard Avenue after 8 p.m. The parade steps off at 9 p.m. and will make its way to the Decatur Square.