News Briefs: Harp Transmission redo; West End CID; Theatrical Outfit gets grant

Bisnow has a new rendering of the Harp Transmission repair shop next to Oakland Cemetery. Pellerin Real Estate and partner Clark Property have filed for a rezoning with the city to transform the building at 350 Memorial Drive into a mixed-use office, restaurant and retail space. From the rendering, it appears the original building will be preserved inside a new glass shell making the project 36,000 square feet.

The Atlanta City Council voted unanimously Monday to create a community improvement district (CID) for West End, according to a report in the Atlanta Business Chronicle. CIDs are self-taxing business districts where commercial property owners agree to pay a tax to fund a variety of improvements, primarily transportation upgrades such as wider sidewalks, intersection and parking upgrades, and pedestrian and bicycle paths.

Theatrical Outfit has been awarded a $100,000 grant from The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation to research the intersections between MARTA users and performing arts patrons. The study will include identifying barriers between patrons taking MARTA to performances and, alternatively, MARTA users attending arts and culture performances. Theatrical Outfit’s partners for this grant include MARTA’s Office of Research and Analysis, TRG Arts, a data-driven consulting firm dedicated exclusively to the arts and culture field, and J. Walter Thompson, who will assist with the analysis and interpretation of findings to help the Downtown-based theatre company and other arts organizations in proximity to MARTA identify opportunities for behavioral change through marketing, message development and creative concepts.