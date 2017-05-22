News Briefs: Fort Mac development; mosquito prevention; Buckhead Library

Macauley Investments has been selected to maintain, revive and develop new buildings on 145 acres of historic Fort McPherson in Southwest Atlanta. In 2016, Tyler Perry Studios purchased 330 acres of the former U.S. Army Post, allowing the Fort Mac Local Redevelopment Authority to take ownership of the remaining 145 acres for redevelopment. Macauley will first create a master plan in alignment with a recent community-driven Livable Centers Initiative study of the Fort Mac area that called for greenspace, arts and entertainment spaces, medical offices, affordable and market rate housing. Master planning will prioritize new development on the site – primarily an urban village along Lee Street and smaller retail and housing section along Campbellton Road, leveraging Fort Mac’s location between two nearby MARTA stations.

Mayor Kasim Reed has announced a new $400,000 investment in comprehensive and proactive mosquito prevention strategies to mitigate mosquito-borne illnesses during the 2017 season. In recent years, the increase in mosquito-borne illnesses such as Zika, West Nile Virus and Yellow Fever have required local, state and federal entities to take more proactive measures toward mosquito prevention and control. Last November, the State of Georgia requested an additional $800,000 from the $1.1 billion federal Zika bill that was passed by Congress last year and signed by President Obama. The $400,000 allocation for the City of Atlanta exceeds the annual budget for mosquito control and prevention for Fulton County.

The Buckhead branch of the Atlanta-Fulton County Library System has been named to the list of “10 Most Beautiful Libraries in Georgia” by the Georgia Public Library Service. The Buckhead Library, which opened in 1989, was recognized along with another Atlanta library in South Atlanta, the Metropolitan Library, which opened in 2015. Read more at Reporter Newspapers.