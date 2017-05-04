News Briefs: Drew Charter graduation; concert fundraiser; Alon’s anniversary

For the first time since its creation, Drew Charter School will graduate a senior class. Made up of 82 students, the Class of 2017 will complete the cradle-to-college pipeline in the East Lake community, an integral part of the neighborhood’s revitalization led by the East Lake Foundation. The graduation ceremony will be held May 20 from 4 to 6 p.m. in the school’s gym.

Local nonprofit Amplify My Community has announced that it’s recent Amplify Decatur Concert Series raised $40,000 for Decatur Cooperative Ministry’s fight against poverty in Decatur and Dekalb County. Events included the Amplify Decatur Music Festival featuring Grammy-winning headliner Lucinda Williams.

Alon’s Bakery in Morningside will mark its 25th anniversary on May 7 from 2 to 6 p.m. with music, food, raffles and more. For more information, visit alons.com.