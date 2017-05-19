News Briefs: Downtown Master Plan; MARTA lost and found; Apple store rumors

The next open house event for the Downtown Atlanta Master Plan is set for June 14 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Rialto Center for the Arts, 80 Forsyth St. Residents and stakeholders are encouraged to drop by and leave comments or get more information on topics like parking, housing, open space and the arts. For more information, visit this link.

MARTA has opened its renovated Reduced Fare and Lost and Found offices at the Five Points Station in Downtown. Upgrades to the facility include increased waiting area space, expanded seating capacity and more prominent signage. “Our new Reduced Fare Office now offers the needed upgrades to adequately accommodate our customers with disabilities and senior riders,” said MARTA GM/CEO Keith Parker. “This brighter, user-friendly facility is outfitted with an all new HVAC system, security system as well as individual privacy window service.” Eligible senior citizens, people with disabilities and Medicare cardholders can apply for reduced fare Breeze cards at the Five Points Station and the MARTA Headquarters at Lindbergh.

11 Alive and Atlanta Business Chronicle report that Apple computers might open a new stores at Ponce City Market and Colony Square. Watch the video report at this link.