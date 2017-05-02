News Briefs: Col. Bruce Hampton dies; Peachtree Hills drainpipe; library survey

Avant-garde rock and jam band icon Col. Bruce Hampton has died after collapsing on stage at the Fox Theatre during a May 1 performance. According to a report from Creative Loafing, Hampton died shortly after being rushed to Emory Hospital in Midtown. The Col., born Gustav Valentine Berglund III, was surrounded by an all-star lineup featuring members of Phish, R.E.M., Widespread Panic and more, who had assembled to celebrate Hampton’s 70th birthday. Hampton was a founding member of the Hampton Grease Band,

The Atlanta City Council passed an ordinance May 1 that will allow a developer to route a storm water drainpipe through a public park, according to Reporter Newspapers. The developer, Ashton Woods, will install a four-foot storm water drainpipe in Peachtree Hills Park, emptying into Peachtree Creek and requiring the removal of seven trees. Councilmembers Michael Julian Bond, who holds the Post 1-At-Large seat, and Felicia Moore, who represents District 9, voted against the ordinance. Ashton Woods is building a townhome development on Peachtree Hills Avenue and they and city officials haven’t been able to come up with a different solution that would appease some neighborhood residents who have been vocal in their opposition to the ordinance, which they see as setting a dangerous precedent.

The Atlanta-Fulton Public Library System is conducting its annual user survey online through May 31. The survey, available at this link, asks several questions about library patrons, the branches they use, and the services they would like to see. The library system estimates the survey takes about two minutes to finish. The survey input will be used to determine programming as well as some details of branch library renovations coming later this year. For more information about the library system, visit afpls.org.