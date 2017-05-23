New restaurants announced for Larkin on Memorial project

Paces Properties has announced that Firepit Pizza Tavern and Full Commission will join the tenant mix at its Larkin on Memorial development at 519 Memorial Drive in Grant Park.

The restaurants will join already announced tenants Taqueria del Sol, Ramen Station, Shep’s Grant Park Ace Hardware, Primrose Schools, and Grant Park Market.

Firepit Pizza Tavern is a new concept developed by Leslie Cohen – local chef, restaurateur and winner of the Food Network show Cutthroat Kitchen. According to a media release, the restaurant will offer authentic brick oven pizza, along with appetizers, salads, sandwiches, craft beer, wine, and specialty cocktails.

Full Commission, created by David Traxler, will be an upscale restaurant and tap room serving southern fusion small plates, coffee and full bar.

For more about the Larking on Memorial project, visit larkinonmemorial.com.

Collin Kelley

