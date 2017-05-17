New renderings released for Midtown’s tallest residential tower

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The sales office for No. 2 Opus Place, which at 53 stories will be Midtown’s tallest residential tower, officially opens this week. Located on 14th Street, No. 2 will be the centerpiece of the Opus Place development featuring residences priced from $750,000 to $12 million. There will also be luxury amenities (spa, resort-style pool deck, a 23-seat IMAX cinema), retail and an art gallery designed by famed architect Richard Meier (who also designed the nearby High Museum).

Perkins + Will designed the residential tower, which is being marketed by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties’ CITY HAUS Division.

To find out more information about the development and see more renderings, visit opusplaceatlanta.com.