MARTA Dump the Pump Scavenger Hunt is June 10

Registration is now open for MARTA’s fifth annual Dump the Pump Scavenger Hunt. Registered teams will gather Saturday, June 10, beginning with registration at 10:30 a.m. at the Five Points MARTA Station’s plaza level. The free scavenger hunt begins at noon and is scheduled to conclude with an awards presentation at 5:30 p.m.

Following clues placed in rail stations throughout the MARTA system, teams of four individuals will make their way around Atlanta while deciphering riddles based on the city’s history, facts and general trivia. This year, participating teams have a chance to win a Visa gift card valued up to $500, provided by event sponsor Outfront Media.

“Our annual scavenger hunt creates a fun and exciting opportunity for our customers to come together and travel to parts of the system and city that may be a deviation from their normal commute,” said MARTA GM/CEO Keith Parker. “This year’s scavenger hunt will uniquely combine Atlanta’s rich history, major attractions and of course multiple MARTA stations to create a memorable and entertaining event.”

This annual event celebrates the American Public Transportation’s annual effort to encourage motorists to use public transportation. All teams must pre-register via the website at www.itsmarta.com/scavenger-hunt.aspx. Registration ends at midnight, Monday, June 5, or once all slots are filled.