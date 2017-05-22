Live music galore at Virginia-Highland Summerfest June 3-4

Donna Hopkins Band performing at last year’s Summerfest.

The line-up for the 34th annual Virginia-Highland Summerfest has been announced and will keep music lovers grooving all weekend long, June 3-4.

Main Stage Schedule:

Saturday, June 3
12 p.m. The Alex Guthrie Band
1:30 p.m. Waker
3 p.m. The Unlikely Candidates
4:30 p.m. Israel Nash
6:30 p.m. The New Respects

Sunday, June 4
1:30 p.m. Dylan LeBlanc
3 p.m. Banditos
4:30 p.m. Stokeswood

N. Highland Stage

Friday, June 2
8 p.m. The Apple Scruffs

Saturday, June 3
4 p.m. Hannah Murphy
5 p.m. Ian & Sky
6 p.m. American Hope
7 p.m. Paige Hargrove
8 p.m. Tyler Goforth
9 p.m. Kim Bates
10 p.m. Sanjay Kothari

Park Drive Stage

Saturday, June 3
1 p.m. Joe Garner
2 p.m. Belle Gray
3 p.m. Manny Cortes
4 p.m. Tessa Joy

Sunday, June 4
1 p.m. Julie Gribble
2 p.m. Ella Collier
3 p.m. Jesse Mariah
4 p.m. Kate Barnette

Presented by the Virginia-Highland Civic Association, Summeriest will also include a large artists market, food and much more. For more information, visit vahi.org/summerfest.

