Live music galore at Virginia-Highland Summerfest June 3-4

The line-up for the 34th annual Virginia-Highland Summerfest has been announced and will keep music lovers grooving all weekend long, June 3-4.
Main Stage Schedule:
Saturday, June 3
12 p.m. The Alex Guthrie Band
1:30 p.m. Waker
3 p.m. The Unlikely Candidates
4:30 p.m. Israel Nash
6:30 p.m. The New Respects
Sunday, June 4
1:30 p.m. Dylan LeBlanc
3 p.m. Banditos
4:30 p.m. Stokeswood
N. Highland Stage
Friday, June 2
8 p.m. The Apple Scruffs
Saturday, June 3
4 p.m. Hannah Murphy
5 p.m. Ian & Sky
6 p.m. American Hope
7 p.m. Paige Hargrove
8 p.m. Tyler Goforth
9 p.m. Kim Bates
10 p.m. Sanjay Kothari
Park Drive Stage
Saturday, June 3
1 p.m. Joe Garner
2 p.m. Belle Gray
3 p.m. Manny Cortes
4 p.m. Tessa Joy
Sunday, June 4
1 p.m. Julie Gribble
2 p.m. Ella Collier
3 p.m. Jesse Mariah
4 p.m. Kate Barnette
Presented by the Virginia-Highland Civic Association, Summeriest will also include a large artists market, food and much more. For more information, visit vahi.org/summerfest.