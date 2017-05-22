Live music galore at Virginia-Highland Summerfest June 3-4

The line-up for the 34th annual Virginia-Highland Summerfest has been announced and will keep music lovers grooving all weekend long, June 3-4.

Main Stage Schedule:

Saturday, June 3

12 p.m. The Alex Guthrie Band

1:30 p.m. Waker

3 p.m. The Unlikely Candidates

4:30 p.m. Israel Nash

6:30 p.m. The New Respects

Sunday, June 4

1:30 p.m. Dylan LeBlanc

3 p.m. Banditos

4:30 p.m. Stokeswood

N. Highland Stage

Friday, June 2

8 p.m. The Apple Scruffs

Saturday, June 3

4 p.m. Hannah Murphy

5 p.m. Ian & Sky

6 p.m. American Hope

7 p.m. Paige Hargrove

8 p.m. Tyler Goforth

9 p.m. Kim Bates

10 p.m. Sanjay Kothari

Park Drive Stage

Saturday, June 3

1 p.m. Joe Garner

2 p.m. Belle Gray

3 p.m. Manny Cortes

4 p.m. Tessa Joy

Sunday, June 4

1 p.m. Julie Gribble

2 p.m. Ella Collier

3 p.m. Jesse Mariah

4 p.m. Kate Barnette

Presented by the Virginia-Highland Civic Association, Summeriest will also include a large artists market, food and much more. For more information, visit vahi.org/summerfest.