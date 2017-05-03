Lenox Square ends 4th of July fireworks, partners with Centennial Park

The annual Fourth of July fireworks display at Lenox Square in Buckhead is no more. However, the shopping mall has announced it is partnering with Centennial Olympic Park in Downtown for “the best fireworks show in Atlanta.”

In a media statement, Lenox Square officials said they had decided to combine forces with Centennial Park’s annual holiday festivities moving forward.

“For years, Lenox Square and Centennial Olympic Park have complemented each other as two of the city’s premier 4th of July fireworks events. We are now thrilled to have Lenox Square provide support through a generous donation and welcome the patrons who have traditionally attended the Lenox Square celebration to join us at Centennial Olympic Park,” said Jennifer LeMaster, chief administrative officer of the Georgia World Congress Center Authority. “We look forward to sharing some of the recent – and ongoing – revitalization efforts in Downtown Atlanta and helping them celebrate Independence Day this year in the heart of Atlanta.”

Robin Suggs, General Manager of Lenox Square said, “By partnering with Centennial Olympic Park, which is only nine miles away, we can deliver an even better experience for everyone involved and provide much needed operational relief to the City of Atlanta during a very busy holiday.”

Lenox Square will continue to host the Peachtree Road Race, and will be adding additional patriotic activities to be announced in the near future.