Hot Wings! Trying a bar food favorite at local eateries

Roll up your sleeves: it’s time to talk about one of my favorite, messy eats.

Wings are a popular bar food with something of a cult following across the nation. As with many popular dishes, there are multiple claims to the invention of the wing. One of the more popular theories is that they were a creation of restaurateur Teressa Bellissimo at the Anchor Bar in Buffalo, New York. Some say Bellissimo made buffalo wings as a late night snack for her son and friends, others believe it was due to accidentally ordering too many wings and needing to find something to do with them.

Regardless of the reasons for inventing the dish, the buffalo wing was an instant success at the bar and quickly spread elsewhere in the northeast before spreading nationwide. These days, they are often found on the menu of bars, pubs, and restaurants, with some establishments even basing their entire concept on wings and wing varieties.

Vastly different effects can be achieved by changing the sauces or rubs that are used, and they are typically served with ranch or bleu cheese for dipping.

Atlanta is such a paradise for food lovers, with numerous options for delicious and unique wings. This month I toured a few of my favorite neighborhood spots and got my hands on some truly delectable wings.

Jack’s Pizza & Wings

Strawberry sriracha wings

676 Highland Ave. NE, 30312

(404) 525-4444 or jacksatlanta.com

Fox Bros. BBQ

Hickory smoked wings with housemade BBQ sauce, served dry or wet

1238 DeKalb Ave. NE, 30307

(404) 577-4030 or foxbrosbbq.com

Bone Lick BBQ

Double dipped chipotle wings

327 Edgewood Ave. SE, 30312

(404) 343-4404 or bonelickbarbecue.com

The Local

Sun dried BBQ wings, dine in only

758 Ponce de Leon Ave., 30306

(404) 873-5002