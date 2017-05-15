Horizon Theatre to bring ‘Nobody Loves You’ to Piedmont Park

Horizon Theatre is bringing the hit musical “Nobody Loves You” to Piedmont Park June 14-17 starting at 7:30 p.m.

Admission to the show will be free for general admission, and there are also ticket options for reserved seats close to the stage and tables. Visit this link for tickets.

The Off-Broadway musical-comedy goes behind-the-scenes in a reality TV dating show and follows a group of singles pairing up to find love. Among the tangled web fighting for affection are a slew of wacky contestants: the hunky Christian, the sexy party girl, and the uptight schoolteacher. You can read INtown theatre critic Manning Harris’ review of the play at this link.

The musical will be staged at the Piedmont Park Promenade green space at the north end of the park near The Prado entrance.