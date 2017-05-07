Historic ‘Texas’ locomotive returns to Atlanta after renovation

The historic 1856 “Texas” locomotive returned to Atlanta last week after an extensive renovation. The Civil War-era engine will be housed in the new Cyclorama building currently under contraction at the Atlanta History Center in Buckhead.

The famed engine was previously housed at Grant Park’s Cyclorama building that featured “The Battle of Atlanta” painting, which was also recently moved to the Atlanta History Center.

The locomotive was displayed in Grant Park for over 100 years. In 2015, the Atlanta History Center shipped the locomotive to the North Carolina Transportation Museum to undergo an extensive $500,000 restoration.

“Texas” was planned to arrive May 3, but hit a couple logistical snags while still in North Carolina. The Atlanta History Center expects to open the exhibit to the public in the fall.

The “Texas” was part of the Great Locomotive Chase during the Civil War. Confederate soldiers used it to chase the “General,” which was stolen by Union soldiers.