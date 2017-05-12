GDOT prepares to reopen I-85 to traffic this weekend

In preparation for the upcoming reopening of I-85, the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) will be closing lanes and pacing traffic through Saturday .

Overnight, work crews returned the Buford Highway, Sidney Marcus and Piedmont Circle ramps back to their original configurations before the fire and collapse on I-85 on March 30.

Tonight, May 12 , crews will close the Buford Spring Connector southbound at I-85 southbound including access from I-85 southbound, Piedmont Road southbound and Armour Drive. This closure will allow crews to convert the on-ramp to I-85 southbound back to a single lane in preparation for the reopening of I-85 southbound. The closures are expected to begin at 9 p.m. and continue until 5 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead to avoid this route during the specified hours.

I-85 is scheduled to reopen before rush hour begins on Monday morning after a six-week reconstruction period.