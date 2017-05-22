Fox Theatre announces Coca-Cola Summer Film Festival schedule

The Fox Theatre has revealed its 2017 Coca-Cola Summer Film Festival schedule, and Harry Potter fans are sure to be delighted by this year’s announcement.

All eight “Harry Potter” films will be screened during August, while there will also be sing-a-long versions of “Beauty and the Beast” and “Mary Poppins” and “Casablanca” will mark its 75th anniversary.

The festival kicks off Sunday, July 16, with a free afternoon at the movies! To celebrate the Fox Theatre’s history, guests are invited to enjoy a double-header of GPB’s “The Legend Lives On: Atlanta’s Fox Theatre” paired with the Walt Disney classic “Steamboat Willie” – a nod to the Fox’s 1928 grand opening, in which a sold out audience experienced Mickey Mouse’s first feature film.

The schedule:

Sunday, July 16, 2 p.m. The Legend Lives On: Atlanta’s Fox Theatre & Steamboat Willie*

Thursday, July 20, 7:30 p.m. Casablanca, 75th anniversary

Sunday, July 23, 2 p.m. Mary Poppins Sing-a-Long

Saturday, July 29, 10 a.m. Saturday AM Cartoons

Saturday, Aug. 5, 12 p.m. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone*

Saturday, Aug. 5, 4 p.m. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Saturday, Aug. 5, 8 p.m. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Saturday, Aug. 12, 12 p.m. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire*

Saturday, Aug. 12, 4 p.m. Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Sunday, Aug. 12, 8 p.m. Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince

Sunday, Aug. 13, 12 p.m. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1

Sunday, Aug, 13, 4 p.m. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2

Sunday, Sept. 3 @ 2 p.m. Beauty and the Beast (’91) Sing-a-Long

Discounted $8 general admission movie tickets are available now at the Fox Theatre Ticket Office, online at FoxTheatre.org or by calling 855-285-8499. Starting Saturday, July 1, general admission movie tickets will increase to $10. Tickets purchased on the day of the show will be $12. Additional fees may apply. Tickets for “The Legend Lives On/Steamboat Willie” are free, but seats must be reserved in advance.

Ticket for the Saturday AM Cartoons are $5 now through show date. Additional ticketing fees may apply. Tickets for the “Mary Poppins” and “Beauty and the Beast” sing-a-longs are $15 in advance or $20 the day of the show.

Before some screenings there will also be be tours of the Fox, and tickets are $25 and must be purchased for with a movie ticket The following films will host movie tours prior to the showings: “The Legend Lives On: Atlanta’s Fox Theatre/Steamboat Willie” “Casablanca,” “Mary Poppins,” “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire,”“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1” and “Beauty and the Beast” (9/3).